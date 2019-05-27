A motorcycle passenger from New Hampshire was seriously injured early Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Meadow Road (Route 121) and Poland Spring Road (Route 11) in Casco that shut down traffic for about an hour.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded with Casco Fire/Rescue around 5:30 p.m. to the crash, involving a 2004 Honda Accord carrying two people and a 2014 Can-Am motorcycle, also carrying two. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the Honda failed to yield to the right-of-way of the motorcycle and collided with it in the middle of the intersection.

The Honda was driven by Adrianna Bumpus, 19, of South Paris, with one passenger, 19-year-old Roger Emerson III of Standish. Neither Bumpus nor Emerson was injured.

The motorcycle was driven by 59-year-old Adam White of Gorham, New Hampshire, who was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The motorcycle’s passenger, 59-year-old Mary White, also of Gorham, was transported by Life-Flight to CMMCfor treatment of serious injuries.

The intersection of Routes 11 and 121 was shut down for about one hour, the sheriff’s office said. Speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash, it said. The sheriff’s office was reconstructing the crash as of Monday evening.

