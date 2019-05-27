SKOWHEGAN — A 29-year-old Pine Street resident is in stable condition at a Skowhegan hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the chest Sunday by a teenager, according to Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam.

Brandon Blodgett, 29, of Pine Street, was at his home around 5 p.m. when he and a 17-year-old got into an argument, and the teenager allegedly stabbed Blodgett with a knife, Bucknam said. He said emotions had built up inside the home as a result of the argument, which prompted the teen to assault the adult.

“Brandon was taken to Redington-Fairview (General Hospital) with multiple stab wounds to the chest,” Bucknam said around 3 p.m. Monday. “He’s listed in stable condition. He was not transported anywhere else.”

Skowhegan police Officer Jacob Boudreau went to 12 Pine St. on Sunday after police received a 911 hangup call, according to Bucknam. While en route to the home, Boudreau received further information that a stabbing had occurred there, the chief said.

Police Officer Tim Williams also responded, and police detained the 17-year-old, whom Bucknam is not naming because he is considered a juvenile. The teenager was on probation and was placed on a probation hold, charged with elevated aggravated assault and taken to Somerset County Jail, according to Bucknam.

Because juveniles cannot be held at the jail, he was later taken to a juvenile detention center, Bucknam said.

Asked if more charges are expected, Bucknam said the investigation continues.

“Right now, no further charges are pending, but as the investigation continues, we’ll add that if the situation dictates,” he said.

Pine Street runs between West Front and Willow streets in Skowhegan.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: