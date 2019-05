BURLINGTON, Vt. — Six local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont.

They are: Kailey Bell, of Palmyra; Bronwyn Caswell-Riday, of Topsham; Kayla Christopher, of Oakland; Aren Herrick, of Harmony; Natalie Palmer, of Augusta; and Kaitlyn Sutter, of Palermo.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

