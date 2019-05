Wayne honors its veterans who have died with parade, memorial service The annual observance honored the lives of those from Wayne who have died in the service of the United States as well as the lives of its veterans still living.

Hundreds gather in Westbrook to remember service members A parade honors those killed, captured or missing in action, including a city native, Airman Shawn McKeough Jr., who charged a gunman during a convenience store robbery in Arkansas and was shot and killed.

Amy Calder: ‘On Memorial Day, we remember’ An Interstate 95 bridge over Main Street in Waterville is being named for Army Specialist Wade A. Slack, a Waterville man who died in 2010 while serving his country in Afghanistan.

‘It’s right that we remember them’ It takes an army of volunteers to mark each veteran's grave in Maine with a flag on Memorial Day.

Lewiston soldier’s death part of the Vietnam War’s gun truck legacy Smithsonian Channel program 'Gun Trucks of Vietnam,' describes the story behind the development of gun trucks by young soldiers and the lessons from a 1971 ambush of a 20-plus truck convoy that killed Charles Soule of the 57th Transportation Company.