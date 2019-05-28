Cony High School in Augusta has announced the following students were named Girls and Boys State delegates for 2019.

GIRLS STATE:

Katherine Boston is the daughter of Jeff Boston and Karen Boston, of Augusta. She is a member of the National Honor Society, plays tennis, sings in the Cony Madrigals, and participates in dance and musical theatre. Boston also has been active in Seeds of Peace and the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute. She volunteers at Augusta Little League, YMCA, Cony Concession Booth and Kennebec Dance Centre.

Emma Levesque is the daughter of Marc and Kate Levesque, of Augusta. She is a member of the National Honor Society, volleyball team, swim team, lacrosse team, Spanish Club, Key Club and Outing Club. She participates in Seeds of Peace and the Olympia Snowe Leadership Institute. Levesque volunteers at the local animal shelter as well as through the honor society and Seeds of Peace.

Mallory Turgeon is the daughter of Stephanie Turgeon and Chris Turgeon, of Augusta. She is a member of the varsity fall and winter cheerleading squads, softball team, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Class Council and math team. She also participates in the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute. Turgeon volunteers at the MaineGeneral Medical Center Welcome Desk and local warming center, participated in the NEA Day of Caring, and created recruitment videos for Capital Area Technical Center and Cony.

Sarah Cook-Wheeler is the daughter of Shannon Cook and Fred Wheeler, of Augusta. She is a member of the National Honor Society, soccer team, swim team, lacrosse team, Outing Club, Key Club, German Club, math team, Bowling Club and Garden Club. Cook-Wheeler gives back to her community by volunteering at Camp Good News and the Ramtastic Lacrosse Camp.

Julia White is the daughter of Donald White and Kathleen White, of Augusta. She is a member of National Honor Society and Key Club. She also dances, plays piano and sings in the Cony Madrigals. White serves as a Peer Pal at Cony and mentors younger children through Brothers-Big Sisters. She also volunteers at her dance studio and at the vacation Bible school at her church.

BOYS STATE

Gage Bernstein is the son of Cynthia and Gregg Bernstein, of Augusta. He is a member of the Cony soccer team and track and field team, as well as the German Club. Bernstein also participates in community service activities at Temple Beth El.

Logan Butler is the son of Sabrina and John Miller, of Augusta. He plays on the Cony soccer team, runs on the track team, and acts in Chizzle Wizzle. He also enjoys hunting and fishing. Butler gives back by working with younger children at local sports camps and church.

Dakota Dearborn is the son of Jillian Dearborn, of Chelsea. He plays on the basketball and track teams. Dearborn contributes to his community by doing outside work at the cemetery and Buker School and by volunteering at the Christmas Tree raffle.

Evan Galego is the son of Joe and Michelle Galego, of Augusta. He plays in the band, pep band and jazz band. He participates in Cony cross country, track and field, Chess Club and Tech Club. Galego gives back on Cony Day of Caring and by running the Foster Parent 5K and other community races.

Ian Harden is the son of Judy Harden and Leina Cortese, of Augusta. Ian is a member of National Honor Society, math team, Spanish Club, Key Club and Quiz Team. He also participates in boys’ varsity tennis. Harden serves the community as a welcome desk volunteer at MaineGeneral Medical Center.

Simon McCormick is the son of Karen McCormick, of Whitefield. He plays on the Cony soccer team, basketball team, and track team. He is a member of National Honor Society and participates in Chizzle Wizzle. McCormick serves his community by volunteering at the Special Olympics.

Iain McCollett is the son of Michael and Amy McCollett Jr., of Augusta. He is a member of the varsity cross country and track and field teams. He also participates in Chizzle Wizzle. McCollett volunteers at middle school cross country track meets and special 5K runs.

Joshua Wroten is the son of Kathryn Wroten and Michael Wroten, of Winthrop. Wrote gives back to the community by volunteering at the humane society.

Girls and Boys State sponsors are American Legion Post 2, American Legion Post 2 Women’s Auxiliary, American Legion Post 205, American Legion Post 205 Women’s Auxiliary, Daughters of the American Revolution — Koussinoc Chapter and Kennebec Savings Bank.

