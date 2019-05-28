A fire Tuesday in the home at 273 Spurwink Ave. in Cape Elizabeth caused enough damage to make the home uninhabitable for the foreseeable future.

Crews from Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, Scarborough and Portland contained the fire to a bedroom in the two-story home, said Lt. Josh Dell’Aquila of the Cape Elizabeth Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 4:45 p.m. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to bring it under  control, Dell’Aquila said.

No one was at home at the time, and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

