OAKLAND — Faith Leathers-Pouliot had a hat trick to spark the Cony girls lacrosse team to an 8-6 victory over Messalonskee in a Class B game Tuesday.

Kami Lambert added two goals for the Rams (7-5) while Sydney Avery, Sierra Clark and Kiara Henry had one apiece. Sarah Cook-Wheeler made 10 saves.

Shauna Clark led the Eagles (4-7) with three goals while Megan Smith had two and Chloe Tilley one. Sadie Colby stopped five shots.

 

LAWRENCE 10, BANGOR 7: Lexi Lewis and Nora Buck each scored four goals to lead the Bulldogs to a victory over the Rams on Tuesday in Bangor.

Savannah Weston and Harley Hamlin added goals for Lawrence (4-7).

Lydia Gilmore scored three goals for Bangor (0-11). Breanna Harris had 16 saves.

 

BOYS LACROSSE

 

ERSKINE 9, WINSLOW 5: Ethan Furlong scored four goals to lead the Eagles to a victory over the Black Raiders in Winslow.

Hunter Rushing scored three goals, while Yanic Boulet added two goals for Erskine (8-3).

Isaac Lambrecht and Colby Nadeau each led Winslow (4-7) with two goals. Jared Lambert added a score.

 

SOFTBALL

 

VALLEY 15, BUCKFIELD 14: Savanah Farmer’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Jada Ward with the winning run, lifting the Cavaliers to the East/West Conference upset in Bingham.

Ward led off the seventh inning with a double for Valley (8-4). Kennedy Savoy had three hits and scored three runs for the Cavs, while Farmer drove in five runs.

Hannah Shields homered and drove in five runs for Buckfield (12-2).

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Cony Rams, Erskine Eagles, Lawrence Bulldogs, Messalonskee Eagles, Valley Cavaliers, Winslow Black Raiders
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.