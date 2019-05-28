OAKLAND — Faith Leathers-Pouliot had a hat trick to spark the Cony girls lacrosse team to an 8-6 victory over Messalonskee in a Class B game Tuesday.
Kami Lambert added two goals for the Rams (7-5) while Sydney Avery, Sierra Clark and Kiara Henry had one apiece. Sarah Cook-Wheeler made 10 saves.
Shauna Clark led the Eagles (4-7) with three goals while Megan Smith had two and Chloe Tilley one. Sadie Colby stopped five shots.
LAWRENCE 10, BANGOR 7: Lexi Lewis and Nora Buck each scored four goals to lead the Bulldogs to a victory over the Rams on Tuesday in Bangor.
Savannah Weston and Harley Hamlin added goals for Lawrence (4-7).
Lydia Gilmore scored three goals for Bangor (0-11). Breanna Harris had 16 saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
ERSKINE 9, WINSLOW 5: Ethan Furlong scored four goals to lead the Eagles to a victory over the Black Raiders in Winslow.
Hunter Rushing scored three goals, while Yanic Boulet added two goals for Erskine (8-3).
Isaac Lambrecht and Colby Nadeau each led Winslow (4-7) with two goals. Jared Lambert added a score.
SOFTBALL
VALLEY 15, BUCKFIELD 14: Savanah Farmer’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Jada Ward with the winning run, lifting the Cavaliers to the East/West Conference upset in Bingham.
Ward led off the seventh inning with a double for Valley (8-4). Kennedy Savoy had three hits and scored three runs for the Cavs, while Farmer drove in five runs.
Hannah Shields homered and drove in five runs for Buckfield (12-2).
