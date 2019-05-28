A Bangor company that supports startups has received a commitment of $80,000 from the Maine Technology Institute.

Scratchpad Accelerator will use the money to support two of its 2019 initiatives: helping companies founded by women; and working with institutional and academic spinoffs that target startup companies in Maine and Northern New England.

Scratchpad, founded in 2015, works with companies to help expand their national or international presence, including coming up with financial plans to support expansion. It does this by providing support, learning opportunities and access to mentors.

Scratchpad’s managing directors, Lisa Liberatore and Dr. Jason Harkins, say their firm has helped eight Maine companies expand, according to the company’s website.

“Scratchpad’s unique role serving female founders and companies spinning out of academic settings helps us achieve our own goals of supporting innovators and entrepreneurs in Maine,” Brian Whitney, president of MTI, said.

