Boy Scout Troop 479 held a Court of Honor April 6 for Eagle Scout Alex Stewart, of Augusta, at the China Baptist Church. Family, friends and Scouts attended the ceremony marking the advancement of this young man to the highest rank in Boy Scouts.

Stewart joins a group of 40 Eagle Scouts from Troop 479 who have completed community service projects with the help of fellow Scouts and other volunteers throughout Kennebec Valley. For Stewart’s Eagle Project, he build a covered outdoor area in an underutilized space near the school. He received assistance from adult leaders, older Scouts and others.

Stewart chose the Eagle Scout Ceremony and asked other members of Troop 479 to help him with the ceremony.

Letters of sentiments were received from U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, U.S. Rep. Jared F. Golden and Gov. Janet Mills, as well as many others.

Stewart is a senior at Cony High School and lives with his parents Greg and Kristina Stewart in Augusta. He is a member of the Cony Golf Team. This summer, he plans to work at Shaw’s in Augusta, and plans to pursue a degree in engineering at the University of Maine.

