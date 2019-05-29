Sen. Scott Cyrway, left with Gladys E. Benner. Photo courtesy of the Town of Fairfield

Gladys E. Benner, 97, of Fairfield, was presented the town of Fairfield’s Boston Post Cane May 13 during the Fairfield’s annual town budget meeting.

The town of Fairfield continues the time-honored tradition of presenting the Boston Post Cane to its eldest permanent resident. The tradition of the Boston Post Cane dates to 1909 for the oldest living man, and in 1930 the tradition was expanded to include both men and women.

The previous holder of the town’s Boston Post Cane was Vivian R. Field, 99, who recently died.

Sen. Scott Cyrway additionally bestowed legislative sentiments.

