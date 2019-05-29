Members of Squire Town Squares of Winthrop, Central Maine Squares of Waterville, Friendship Squares of Wilton, Pine Cone Reelers of Augusta and the LeVi Rounders of Hermon attended the 61st New England Square and Round Dance Convention weekend April 26 and 27 in Stowe, Vermont.

The members who attended included Dave and Ellie Mulcahy, Margaret Carter, Charlotte Sinclair, Nanci Temple, Cindy Fairfield, Bob Brown, Bruce Carter, Milton Sinclair and Fred Temple.

Events included a welcoming dance for the early arrivals, two full days of workshops of different levels of square dancing and round dancing and the nights were full of dancing, both square and round dancing. An after party was held each night. The Square Dance Foundation of New England hosted a dance as a send off for those attending.

The convention brought dancers from the six New England and surrounding states and from as far away as Georgia and Tennessee, along with a large contingent from Canada. Calling was done by 37 volunteer callers for the squares, with 15 cuers for rounds.

All of these clubs and other clubs in Maine will offer beginner lessons this fall just after Labor Day. and anyone interested in more information, can call Brown at 447-0094 or Fairfield at 631-8816.

