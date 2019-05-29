WALDOBORO — The ninth-seeded Erskine boys tennis team took both doubles matches to knock off No. 8 Medomak Valley, 3-2, in the Class B North preliminary round Wednesday.

The Eagles, now 9-4, will face No. 1 Caribou in the quarterfinals today. The Panthers fell to 8-5.

Maverick Lowery and Jacob Praul teamed for the win at No. 1 doubles, beating Zach Cheeseman and Ian Doughty 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. In second doubles, Andrew Jackson and William Pfleging beat Josh Hagin and Trenton Hooper 6-0, 7-5.

Erskine’s other win was at second singles, where Garrett Keezer beat Amos Hinkley 7-6 (8-6), 6-3. Medomak’s wins came from Coleman Swain, who beat Sam Falla at first singles 6-1, 6-3, and Alec Coughlin, who topped Boe Glidden 6-2, 6-3.

WINTHROP 4, CARRABEC 1: The top-seeded Ramblers won two matches and took another by forfeit to beat the eighth-seeded Cobras and advance to the Class C South semifinals.

Josh Deanda-Whaley earned a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles, and the Ramblers took the No. 3 match by default. In doubles, Beau Brooks and Sammy Lattin earned a victory in the first match, and Winthrop took the second matchup by forfeit.

Scott Mason won for Carrabec at No. 1 singles, taking a 6-3 win in the first set before winning the match by forfeit.

GIRLS

WATERVILLE 5, HERMON 0: The No. 4 Purple Panthers didn’t drop a set in blanking the fifth-seeded Hawks in a regional quarterfinal at Colby College.

Inga Zimba, Belen Ramiro Gonzalez and Amna Sheikh all cruised in singles action for Waterville (10-3), which advances to the Class B North semifinals against either top-seeded Caribou or No. 8 MDI.

Hermon’s season ended with a 9-4 mark.

WAYNFLETE 3, MARANACOOK 2: The fifth-seeded Flyers took two out of three singles matches to win the Class C South quarterfinal in Readfield.

Morgan Warner beat Madelyn Dwyer in straight sets at No. 1 to jumpstart Waynflete (7-5), which will meet either No. 1 Winthrop or No. 8 Madison in the regional semifinals on Saturday. Courtney Ford and Abarak Al Musawi survived with a three-set win over Anna Swimm and Grace Bachelder at No. 1 doubles for the Flyers.

Emma Wadsworth of Maranacook (9-4) was victorious over Chloe Fisher, 6-1, 6-3, at second singles.

