Construction on the slide pool at the Alfond Municipal Pool complex on North Street progresses as the city eyes an opening date of June 15.

Funding for the new slide replacement pool comes from a $560,000 grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation and up to $274,000 from a designated city pool account. In June 2018 the Waterville City Council awarded Vortex Aquatic Structures International a $762,702 contract to install the pool.

In 2016 an engineering analysis determined that the slide pool, which included two slides, a pool, stairs and concrete piers, had reached the end of its useful life after 20 years, according to a memo from Parks & Recreation Director Matt Skehan. One of the slides was not used in 2018.

Rebuilding the slide pool completes the first of two phases planned for renovating the facility. Phase two includes work to the main pool, kiddie pools and ancillary structures, including the bath house. The city divided the work into two phases to ensure that the pool complex remains open during the summer season.

Phase one work began last summer after the pool closed for the year and resumed this spring to complete the work before opening day June 15. Depending on financing, second phase work will begin after the pool closes toward the end of the 2019 summer season with the aim to have it completed before the complex opens in 2020.

