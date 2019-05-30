Columnist George Smith wrote a very good column with the headline, “Central Maine Power project wrong for Maine” (April 17). He wrote of his love for Maine’s wilderness, and I couldn’t agree with him more. He said, “What do we love about Maine? For me, it’s the woods, brooks, streams, ponds and lakes. It’s hill and mountains, and rural Maine towns. It’s fish and wildlife from native brook trout to deer, moose and bears.

“Please note, it’s the undeveloped land and woods and wildlife that I think is out most valuable asset.”

Central Maine Power will make millions of dollars off this operation, and maybe more if they sell the trees. If they can do that, I would be angry because they would be taking jobs from smaller logging companies. CMP already makes a lot of money. They don’t need to take away jobs from other people.

They already have a lot of power lines. If they need more, they should be able to do it in an area where they don’t need to cut so many trees.

I would like to thank all of you, from the bottom of my heart, who have written letters who don’t want this CMP corridor going through our special, unique, beautiful state of Maine.

Marilyn Rogers-Bull

Solon

