Dannel Malloy, the former Democratic governor of Connecticut from 2010 to 2018, was named chancellor of the University of Maine system in a unanimous vote by the board of trustees Thursday morning.

Malloy is scheduled to start his service July 1 and will replace Chancellor James Page, who is retiring almost seven years after taking over the university system.

“Dan Malloy is an executive leader and public servant committed to taking on complex change initiatives and getting the job done,” said James Erwin, chair of the board of trustees, in a news release. “As governor he delivered reforms and structural changes to state government that were not always popular, and certainly not expedient, but that advanced the long term interest of his state and its citizens.”

As governor of Connecticut, Malloy’s administration achieved a 13 percent reduction in the size of the state government workforce, secured agreements with the state bargaining unit resulting in $40 billion in savings to taxpayers, replenished the state rainy day fund to more than $2 billion, and fully funded the state pension payment every year, the release said.

In education, Malloy’s accomplishments as governor include the creation of a board of regents for higher education in Connecticut; student-focused advancements like the simplification of the credit transfer process and launch of a “Guided Path” initiative to help students efficiently earn credits, transfer and attain jobs; and expansion efforts at the University of Connecticut including the investment of more than $2.3 billion in the state’s flagship institution to support the development of the bioscience industry and increase enrollment in science and engineering fields.

“My time in electoral politics is over, but I am still passionate about providing public service leadership that matters,” Malloy said in the release. “Maine has set a national example for public higher education reform, and I am eager to work with the Board, the presidents, faculty, staff, and university supporters to build on this progress for Maine’s learners.

“The Board’s Strategic Priorities sets expectations and direction for our work. We have to act with urgency — Maine’s workforce challenges grow larger by the day. Decisions will come fast, but they will be informed. I will be devoting many of my first days to visiting the campuses. I want to meet with new colleagues, hear from students, and see first-hand how our universities are serving the people and communities of Maine.”

