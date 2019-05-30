Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington recently held its recognition celebration for Franklin Community Health Network’s volunteers. The program included a social time, dinner and entertainment by Crooked Bill, according to a news release from the hospital.

The 60 volunteers attending received gifts, and certificates and service bars and pins in recognition of their volunteer efforts. Ten attendees were the lucky winners of door prizes.

Jodi Cordes, volunteer director, addressed the group by saying, “You donate your time and talents day after day and with energy, enthusiasm and commitment that is inspirational. The appreciation we feel for you is truly second to none,” according to the release.

Miriam Leonard, FCHN chief operating officer said, “Collectively you have given us nearly 15,000 hours this past year! We are grateful that you choose to spend your time here with us helping others,” according to the release.

FCHN has 110 volunteers who help out in numerous hospital departments and affiliated FCHN organizations, contributing 14,897 hours of service this past year. Volunteers can be found greeting patients at the escort desk, parking cars, decorating for special functions, filing, processing orders in shipping and receiving, reminding patients of their appointments and more.

Cordes gave special recognition to the top 10 contributors this past year. They included: Pam Yenco, 967 hours, gift shop; Nye Mosher, 512, maintenance; Darlene Hogan, 469, escort desk; Linda Gilbert, 451, patient accounts; Frank Slater, 408, valet parking; Craig Vitto, 400, escort desk; Jean Rand, 368, escort desk and Auxiliary; Priscilla Beedy, 367, financial counseling; Marion Hutchinson, 328, escort desk; and Sharon Sauschuck, 318, gift shop.

In addition to this annual recognition event, perks to being a volunteer include skills training, free holiday turkey, free flu shot and complimentary meal privileges.

Cordes welcomes calls from anyone who might be interested in volunteering. She can be reached at 779-2635.

