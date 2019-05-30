WATERVILLE — Kennebec Valley Community Action Program will host its fifth annual Community Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Educare Central Maine, at 56 Drummond Ave.

Activities for children include art projects, face painting, a petting zoo, a climbing wall, Native American Drumming, cookie decorating and more. Emergency vehicles will be onsite for children to explore, and the Children’s Museum will have mobile exhibits. Children can even take a spin on an electric animal ride. There will be popcorn and a barbecue luncheon from noon to 1 p.m.

A variety of special guests will include many favorite princesses, superheroes and storybook characters.

KVCAP tables will be located throughout the venue, offering program information along with children’s activities, so adults can learn more about available services and how to access them while their children are entertained.

KVCAP was founded in 1965 and is part of a network of more than 1,000 agencies across America, all working at the local level to eliminate poverty and help people build their financial stability.

For more information, contact Andrea Pasco at 859-1630 or [email protected].

.

Share

< Previous

filed under: