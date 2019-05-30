DAMARISCOTTA — The Lincoln County Historical Association house museums will open for the season on Saturday, June 1.

Each house museum presents a special exhibit to help make history come alive for people of all ages. The sites are open from June 1 through the Sept. 30, according to a news release from the association.

Chapman-Hall House features an exhibit of clothing that might have been worn by members of the Chapman family during the period from 1750 to 1830. On Father’s Day, June 16, Jeff Miller will demonstrate blacksmithing techniques on a temporary forge from noon to 4 p.m. “Summer with the Past — Discovering 18th and 19th Century Arts, Crafts and History,” a program for children ages 7-11, will be held June 25-28 at the house.

Museum hours are noon to 4 p.m. weekends. For more information, visit lincolncountyhistory.org.

An exhibit at the Old Jail, “Sails on the Sheepscot,” includes photos that illustrate Wiscasset during its heyday in the early 1800s. New this year are interactive elements for children and adults. Visitors can learn to tie the kinds of knots that might have meant the difference between life and death for sailors. An Amesbury skiff, designed by John Gardner of New England boat design fame, and built by David Stimson of Boothbay, has been hauled ashore to rest on the lawn for all to climb upon and practice their rowing skills. Museum hours are noon to 4 p.m. weekends.

The well-maintained grounds at the Old Jail extend toward the Sheepscot, where there is a short trail. Visitors are welcome to picnic on the lawn.

An exhibit at the Pownalborough Court House focuses on the French and Indian War. This conflict, called the Seven Years War, pitted the colonies of British America against those of New France lasted from 1754 to 1763. The land upon which the court house stands was once the site of Fort Shirley. The exhibit includes items from Fort Shirley and Fort Halifax, including a musket and bayonet, musket box and a dated powder horn. Local Indian artifacts from the period also will be on display.

This museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday during July and August.

The system of trails at Pownalborough Court House has been expanded and is open to all. A portion of the trail is handicapped accessible; pets must be on leash.

The Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

