SOUTH CHINA — Elizabeth Sugg led the way with four goals as the Erskine girls lacrosse team rolled to a 13-3 win over Oceanside in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Thursday.

Joanna Linscott and Jordan Linscott scored three goals apiece for the Eagles (10-3). Kassidy Wade chipped in with two goals of her own in the win.

Mattie Hooper, Jackie Hall and Gabby Straka all scored for Oceanside (2-10).

BASEBALL

MT. ABRAM 10, TELSTAR 0: Hunter Warren tossed a no-hitter as the Roadrunners capped off the regular season with the Mountain Valley Conference win in Bethel.

Warren’s no-hitter included 12 strikeouts and only two walks as Mt. Abram improved to 8-8. Nate Luce had three hits, including a double, for the Roadrunners.

Telstar finished its season at 1-15.

GARDINER 6, LEAVITT 4: The Tigers scored twice in the sixth inning to break the tie and take the KVAC B win in Gardiner.

Darien Jamison came on in relief in the second inning and held Leavitt to just one run the rest of the way. Drew Kelley and Logan Grover each had doubles in the win for Gardiner (7-8).

Leavitt fell to 7-9.

SOFTBALL

GARDINER 12, LEAVITT 0: Maddie Farnham had two hits and three RBIs, leading the Tigers (10-5) to the KVAC victory in Gardiner.

Farnham also had a double for Gardiner, while Maggie Bell had three singles and drove in two runs. Haley Brann and Jazmin Clary had two hits each for the Tigers.

Leavitt fell to 2-14.

