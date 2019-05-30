When I was present at the hearing for L.D. 798, the bill eliminating philosophical and religious vaccine exemptions, I wish I dared to say what Maine’s own Dr. Christiane Northrup, a regular guest on Oprah’s show, PBS author of five best-selling books, and writer for the Huffington Post, said: “Vaccines are like a religion.”

Dr. Northrup further complained, “I am getting worried I will need a flu vaccine to get a driver’s license.” My sentiments exactly. I heard the assertion Maine is significantly undervaccinated. This was proven in error with the data to back it up and presented to the committee. We also heard the mantra, “Vaccines are safe.” As a doctor of chiropractic, I have seen vaccine-damaged children. The mothers of the kids said the profound reactions were not reported to the CDC.

With this in mind I questioned an MD speaking in favor of the bill about vaccine safety, pointing out lack of reporting, skewing the data. He said, “It’s a judgment call.” Considering vaccines are sacrosanct, few MDs are making the “judgment call” that would put their careers at risk by eroding the faith in the holy waters of vaccination.

Stephen Tyks

Skowhegan

