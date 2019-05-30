Nicholas Foy, 19, of Wilton sustained minor injuries Thursday morning when his vehicle rolled over on Morrision Hill Road in Farmington. Franklin Journal photo by Dee Menear

FARMINGTON — A Wilton man sustained minor injuries Thursday morning when his vehicle rolled over on Morrison Hill Road.

Nicholas Foy, 19, of Wilton sustained minor injuries Thursday morning when his vehicle rolled over on Morrision Hill Road in Farmington. Franklin Journal photo by Dee Menear

According to officer Jesse Clement of the Farmington Police Department, Nicholas Foy, 19, of Wilton was traveling east in a 2011 Jeep Liberty.

Foy hit a dirt should near Morrison Hill Orchard and lost control of the vehicle, Clement said.

The vehicle rolled over into a field on the opposite side of the road and came to rest upright, he added.

Foy was treated at the scene by NorthStar EMS for minor injuries, Clement said.

Speed was a factor in the crash, Clement added.

Farmington Fire Rescue Department also assisted at the scene.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
farmington maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.