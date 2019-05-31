Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Winners on Wednesday for north/south were Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley, Jean Bird and Paul Jones, and Carroll and Audrey Harding. East/west winners were Luke Merry and Nancy Farmer, Ron Cote and David Offer, and Jan and Vern Arey.

Winners on Thursday were Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill, Nancy Lenfest and Dennis Purington, Diane Bishop and Ken Harvey, and Jerry Perkins and Jan Arey.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Carroll and Audrey Harding, Ed and Joyce Rushton,Ken Harvey and Di Bishop,and Jo Denis and Pat Kick.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars 6924 offers cribbage at 6 p.m. every Monday at 246 Main St. The cost is $7 per person.

For more information, call Darlene Robbins at 716-1468.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Sally Foster. Paul Betit placed second, and Gerene Lachapelle placed third.

Thursday’s winner was Sharon Todd. Kay O’Brien placed second, and Keith Todd placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays and contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Barbara Terhune and Jeannie Reiling. Peggy Thompson and Dennis Perkins placed second, Dick Quinlan and Alice King placed third, and Fran Roy and Elaine Quinlan placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 873-1312.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: