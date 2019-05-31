In response to Rachel Isaacs’ letter (“No place in Waterville for discrimination,” May 20) — just because people disagree with the bookstore’s recent “Drag Queen” action doesn’t mean that this comes from a position of “hate.” But that seems to be the “go-to” word and battle cry of liberals when invoking “diversity.”

Why is this so? Because it works so very well for them! All reasonable and moral arguments are thrown out the window, and accusations of hate speech become their trump card. (No pun intended …)

I am opposed to a drag queen reading to young children at the bookstore because it is totally inappropriate. In this situation, a child could conceivably ask, “He’s really a man—right, Mommy?” Do you say “yes,” or do you further confuse the child by giving him a “politically correct” answer, somehow trying to explain “diversity”?

Make no mistake about this event. It is not some innocuous activity. It is an exercise in an ongoing agenda to change the attitudes of young children. Dylan Pontiff, one of the primary organizers nationwide of drag queen reading events, has even admitted that this effort is for the grooming of the next generation. Bookstores and libraries are the platform to advance the transgender movement. They have come a long way! What was unthinkable yesterday is tolerated today.

What is needed now, more than ever, is solid guidance — not more gender confusion. Because a person who believes he is someone that he’s not lives a terrible lie; he needs genuine love and support during this crucial time. However, it is not “help” when it comes from those who only seek to advance an agenda.

The 10 Commandments were established for man’s spiritual, moral and physical well-being. Brought into play, they could provide a most valuable safety net. Ignored – well, today we are paying the price.

Pat Truman

Hallowell

