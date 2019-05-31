FAIRFIELD — The board of the local school district on Thursday undid several aspects of a controversial administrative restructuring plan that just a month earlier led to the buyout of three employees whose jobs were impacted.

Members of the board of School Administrative District 49 said input from the community and additional information about the plan caused them to change their minds.

They also took steps toward hiring a special education director and high school principal — two of the positions that were bought out last month — with the same job descriptions that were in place prior to the approval of the restructuring plan on Jan. 3.

“I think we need to let the public know why we just spent a lot of money to eliminate these positions and now we believe in bringing them back,” said board member Kara Kugelmeyer, prompting other board members to share their thoughts on reversing some aspects of the restructuring.

“One is we see what it did to the school and the culture and the community,” said board member Katie Flood-Gerow. “We recognized and heard the voices of the community. I think also that in learning more information it became very apparent we need to step back in order to move forward.”

The restructuring plan proposed by Superintendent Reza Namin involved changes to or the elimination of 13 administrative jobs in the district, a move he originally said would generate a cost savings of about $113,000 and improve the performance of the district.

But after the district faced the threat of legal action from three affected employees — the special education director, high school principal and director of operations — they ended up paying $417,665 to buy out the contracts of the three administrators, all of whom have resigned.

The resignation of Lawrence High School Principal Mark Campbell in particular sparked student protests, calls for Namin’s resignation and led to the former board chair and vice chair giving up their leadership positions.

“For me it came down to realizing how the community truly felt and the fact that as the truth has slowly trickled out to all board members, decisions may have been very different,” said board member Danielle Boutin. “I think in doing this now and moving forward from the restructuring we need to heal as a district and take some time to do that and build ourselves up again.”

Kugelmeyer, who in the past has criticized Namin for a lack of data and research to back up his plan, also added that the board should take away from the experience the need for open discussions and due process.

“I will always push back on not having enough time to talk about something,” she said. “I hope that is what we take away from this — that we need to be factual and data-driven so the types of things that are happening today that are very uncomfortable don’t happen again.”

On Thursday, the board voted unanimously 9-0 on a series of motions to rescind action taken in January to eliminate the high school and junior high principals, restructure the assistant principal at the high school, restructure the assistant principal at Benton Elementary School and restructure the assistant principal at the junior high school.

Absent from the meeting were Neal Caverly, Tim Martin and Jeff Neubauer. Shelley Rudnicki, who was present for the first part of the meeting, was absent during the votes.

The board also voted 9-0 to return the high school principal position to the duties and job description that existed before Jan. 3 and immediately advertise for the job.

Other aspects of the restructuring involve the restructuring of four business office positions to include new titles and job descriptions; the creation of a human resources specialist; and restructuring of the transportation supervisor’s job.

The business office restructuring was not discussed Thursday night and it was unclear if those changes will be addressed by the board.

School board Chair Shawn Knox said after the meeting it’s a decision the board will have to make and he could not speculate on whether the discussion will come up.

Of the proposed changes under the restructuring plan, only the creation of the human resources specialist has been included in the budget for 2019-2020, which goes to a referendum June 11.

The board Thursday did discuss renewing the contract of Transportation Supervisor Scott Washburn with the same job description he had before the restructuring.

Under the plan, his job was set to change to “Transportation and Facilities Supervisor” and Namin said Thursday he has been performing some of the additional duties in facilities without any extra pay.

Namin, whose job performance is currently being evaluated by the board after the calls for his resignation, also said Thursday he is in favor of halting all restructuring.

“My goal is really to stop the restructuring and start working on the healing process and get back to where we are and move on with operations,” he said.

Though no action was taken on Washburn’s job Thursday, Namin recommended his contract be extended under the terms that existed before Jan. 3 and he be offered a stipend for his additional duties.

Also Thursday the board interviewed a candidate for special education director and authorized the district to negotiate a job offer. The name of the candidate has not yet been made public but Namin said they were an applicant when the district previously advertised for the restructured position of “Director of Student Support Services and Special Education.”

In other news, the board also interviewed in open session attorneys from two law firms who responded to a request for proposals for legal service.

The attorneys were Peter Lowe from Brann & Isaacson and Eric Herlan, Bill Stockmeyer and Peter Felmly from Drummond Woodsum.

The cost for services provided by Brann & Isaacson is $260 per hour for a partner or $200 per hour for an associate. The cost for services from Drummond Woodsum ranges from $200 to $350 per hour depending on the experience and expertise of the attorney.

Both firms said they take steps to manage the reputations of their clients and potential risks and have attorneys who specialize in various aspects of education law including special education and school finance, though the attorneys from Drummond Woodsum also pointed to their experience working in SAD 49 for almost 40 years.

In the past, Drummond Woodsum has served as the district’s legal counsel on an hourly as-needed basis.

Last month the board voted to put out a request for proposals after Namin chose to consult another firm, Jensen Baird Gardner & Henry, without full board approval.

He has argued he didn’t need the board’s approval and that the second firm was less expensive, though some members of the board criticized the decision as indicative of a lack of transparency.

Namin said Thursday a decision on which legal firm to go with will likely be made at the next board meeting scheduled for June 20.

