River Arts will offer several art classes for the month of June at its gallery at 241 U.S. Route 1, Damariscotta.

The class offerings are:

• Color Study Intensive with Carolyn Gabbe, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2 or June 22-23.

This two-day workshop explores painting the effect of light, the relativity of color, and plane changes on a surface described with color. Participants can discover the principles of painting the total effect of light on objects and gain a better understanding of value, temperature and saturation in masses of color. The cost is $180 for members and $200 for nonmembers.

• Watercolor Journaling with Sandi Cirillo, from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 8.

Learn about watercolor journaling and capturing memories on paper using pen and ink and watercolors. The class will first spend some time honing drawing skills and then learn about the properties of watercolor painting. Soon watercolor journals will be filled with pictures. The cost is $40 for members and $45 for nonmembers. An additional $8 materials fee is payable to instructor.

• Give Clay a Try with Annette Stormont, from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, June 18 and 25.

In this entry, level two-week workshop participants will be shown how to make a functional vessel from clay. It could be a box, a vase or a cup. In the first week, individuals will construct the vessel. In the second week, they will glaze it. Each ceramic piece will then be fired in an electric kiln and be ready for pick up about a week later. The cost is $100 for members and $10 for nonmembers.

River Arts is nonprofit art organization dedicated to nurturing and encouraging participation in the arts throughout Maine. As a part of its mission, River Arts provides exhibition, studio and performance spaces, and classes and workshops for people of all ages and abilities. In addition to the “Members Show”, it holds nine-themed, open, juried exhibitions per year, with some of Maine’s most prominent art community members as jurors. The gallery program creates opportunities for artists to have their work selected, to participate in the gallery process, and to sell their work.

For more information about classes, visit River Arts website at riverartsme.org, call River Arts at 563-1507 or visit the gallery during business hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

