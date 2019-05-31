DURHAM, N.H. — The following local students graduated in May from the University of New Hampshire.

Montana Drinkwater, of Greene, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration: accounting.

Sherman Spears, of Monmouth, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.

Bayleigh Logan, of Windsor, graduated with a Master of Science degree in analytics.

Hope Dunn, of Winthrop, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nutritional sciences.

Bradford Wilbur, of Fairfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.

Sally Stevens, of Phillips, graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in applied animal science.

Ryan Engelhardt, of Pittsfield, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology: sport studies.

Adam Bovie, of Vassalboro, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication.

Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a grade point average of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.

