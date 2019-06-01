Franklin Memorial recognizing certified nurse, new hire

A nurse and nurse practitioner have been recognized by Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, according to a news release from the hospital.

Jennifer Nuttall, RN, CMSRN, a nurse in charge at the Farmington hospital, recently earned the Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse credential from the Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board. Nuttall joins a prestigious group of more than 24,000 CMSRNs.

Nuttall started at FMH in 1999, first in the lab as a phlebotomist while attending nursing school. After becoming a registered nurse, she started on the hospital’s Medical/Surgical Unit where she has provided patient care for 17 years.

Medical-surgical nursing is a specialty with a distinct body of knowledge, skills and abilities. CMSRN certifictation validates that a nurse possesses advanced clinical knowledge and demonstrates that the highest standards of medical-surgical nursing practice have been achieved.

Nurse practitioner Kaitlin Knapp, APRN-FNP, has joined the hospital’s medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Internal Medicine. NPs evaluate patients, diagnose, write prescriptions and guide their patients on maintaining healthy lifestyles.

Knapp completed her master’s degree in family medicine nurse practitioner studies, as well as her bachelor’s degree in nursing, at Simmons College in Boston. She is a board-certified family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Knapp most recently worked for Matrix Medical Network as clinical manager of the northeast region overseeing clinician practice and clinical compliance on mobile health clinics, in addition to providing direct patient care. She has more than six years of experience providing primary care for patients 16 and older.

Augusta Hannaford donates $1,000 to Hall-Dale Elementary

Augusta’s Whitten Road Hannaford Supermarket recently donated $1,000 to Hall-Dale Elementary School in Hallowell, through the Hannaford Helps Schools Program, according to a news release from Hannaford.

Hannaford Supermarkets distributed checks for more than $526,590 to K-12 schools in New England and New York through the Hannaford Helps Schools program in 2018.

Schools use the donations for whatever items students need locally, whether that is new computers, musical instruments, sports gear, field trips or playground equipment.

Under the program, customers trigger donations by purchasing eligible products and receive three “school dollars” — equivalent to cash — for every four participating products purchased.

In its 19th year, the money raised through Hannaford Helps Schools went to more than 1,500 schools. The schools in each community that raised the most money also received an additional $1,000. Since its inception, Hannaford Helps Schools has raised $11.4 million for schools in New England and New York, according to the release.

Nichole Lee to manage Bar Harbor Bank & Trust locations in Rockland, South China

Nichole Lee has been promoted to Branch Relationship Manager II, according to a news release from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. With this promotion comes the added responsibility of managing two branch locations: 245 Camden St., Rockland and 368 Route 3, South China, according to a news release from the bank.

Lee joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in 2013 as a customer service representative. Working from the South China office, she has risen quickly through the ranks, acquiring the knowledge and skills to assume her new position. In the community, Lee serves on the board of the South China Public Library, volunteers at China Middle School through Junior Achievement programs with Jobs for Maine Graduates and teaches financial education at Erskine Academy, where she is an alumna.

