PITTSFIELD — The Netflix documentary “Recovery Boys” will be screened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Pittsfield Community Theater at 137 Main St.

The film will be followed by a panel discussion by local voices in the opioid crisis, including Gordon Smith, Gov. Janet Mills’ Director of Opioid Response. The documentary is an intimate look at four young men in West Virginia attempting to reinvent their lives and mend broken relationships after years of drug misuse, according to a news release from Jessica Ouellette, Drug Free Communities Project coordinator, Healthy Sebasticook Valley, Northern Light Health.

This screening is part of Points North Institute’s two-year, statewide, documentary screening program “Recovery in Maine,” designed to spark public discussions about addiction, recovery and a collective response to the epidemic of substance use disorder. Community members from all backgrounds are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation. The program was launched in July 2018 and has served nearly 1,200 people in 17 screenings to date.

The free screenings are hosted by Healthy Sebasticook Valley, an affiliate of Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital, and Points North Institute.

“Our team here at Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital sees every day how far-reaching and devastating this crisis is in our state,” said Ouellette, in the release. “That is why we are committed to efforts, such as this film screening, that will help educate our communities about the reasons why this crisis is happening and then, open a dialog to find solutions together.”

“Documentary film screenings can be a powerful tool for building communities and creating a forum for public dialogue,” said Ben Fowlie, executive and artistic director of the Points North Institute. “We’re thrilled to work with Northern Light Health to launch a series that directly confronts the opioid crisis, a critical issue that impacts all Mainers.”

For more information, contact Ouellette at [email protected] or 487-3890.

