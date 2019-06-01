Spectrum Generations’ Cohen Community Center will host its annual Healthy Aging Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, at 22 Town Farm Road in Hallowell.

The free event offers attendees an opportunity to meet with exhibitors including Senior Planning Center Inc., Granite Hill Estates, Atlee Gleaton Eye Care and Bridges Home Services, among others, and learn about different resources available to help Age in Place.

Exhibitors will share information about housing options, navigating legal issues, financial considerations, and information about preventive approaches to a healthier life style.

Attendees also can qualify for door prizes and get a free hearing test courtesy of Beltone New England of Augusta.

Lunch will be catered by Cohen on the Meadows and available for a cost of $6.50 with sandwiches, salads, and vegetarian options available.

For more information, call 626-7777.

