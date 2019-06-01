ELLSWORTH — The Erskine girls tennis team rode victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles and both doubles matches to sink Ellsworth 4-1 in a Class B North semifinal match Saturday afternoon.

The No. 3 Eagles (12-2) advanced to the regional final Tuesday at Bates College in Lewiston.

No. 1 singles player Ellie Hodgkin defeated Miriam Nelson, 6-1, 6-1 while Regina Harmon prevailed at No. 2 singles over Brianna Abbott, 6-0, 6-2.

The Erskine doubles pairing of Jane Blanchard and Kaytie Millay sank Emma Whitney and Grace High, 6-2, 6-3.

Morgaine Kmen and Julia Barber of Erskine defeated Bailey Clark and Jocelyn Boubreau, 6-3, 6-2.

WATERVILLE 3, CARIBOU 2: A sweep in doubles and a victory from Belen Ramiro Gonzalez allowed the fourth-seeded Purple Panthers to oust the undefeated and top-seeded Vikings in the B North semifinals in Caribou.

The pairings of Lauren Smith and Keira Gilman (4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5)) and Jasmine Liberty and Hannah Hubbard (5-7, 6-1, 6-1) took first and second doubles, respectively, while Gonzalez took a 7-6 (6), 7-6 (8) decision at second singles for Waterville (11-3).

Hailey Holmquist won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 singles for Caribou (13-1), while Sage Dubay took the third singles match 6-1, 6-1.

BOYS TENNIS

CARIBOU 4, WATERVILLE 1: The top-seeded Vikings won a trio of three-set matches to knock out the fifth-seeded Purple Panthers in a hard-fought B North semifinal in Caribou.

Parker Deprey (1-6, 6-4, 6-2) and Sawyer Deprey (6-4, 4-6, 6-2) got wins at No. 1 and 2 singles for the Vikings (14-0), while Gabe Rand won 6-4, 6-2 at third singles. Brevin Barnes and Logan Cheplic also won for Caribou at No. 2 doubles, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

John Evans and Owen Evans teamed to win 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles for Waterville (10-4).

SOFTBALL

MVC championship

MADISON 6, HALL-DALE 2: Emily Edgerly and Brooke McKenney each tripled to back a strong performance in the circle from Lauria LeBlanc as the Bulldogs rolled to the conference title.

Madison, the defending Class C state champ and the top seed in the C South playoffs this spring, scored three runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.

LeBlanc struck out nine in five innings. She walked just one and allowed five hits.

Grace Begin went 2 for 3 and sophomore Sarah Benner drove in a run to lead Hall-Dale.

