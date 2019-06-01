CANTON, N.Y. — Sarah E. Phillips, of Harmony, and Briggs Williams, of Kingfield, were among the 615 who received bachelor degrees awarded by St. Lawrence University during commencement ceremonies held May 19.

Phillips majored in global studies and Francophone studies. She attended Foxcroft Academy. Phillips graduated with a bachelor of arts cum laude degree.

Williams majored in geology. Williams attended Carrabassett Valley Academy and graduated with a bachelor of science degree.

