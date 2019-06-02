I spent more than 30 years in the Department of Defense in utility systems and energy management, ending up as the director of energy and engineering in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. The military has been at the forefront of developing and deploying renewable energy systems in domestic and battlefield applications for obvious reasons of security, reliability and long-term cost savings.

Even 20 years ago, it was clear that energy use, global warming and the resulting domestic and international impacts were becoming serious national security issues. The nations of the world have had the capability to transform the world’s energy generation and use to address these issues. Yet we have not done so, primarily because of the embedded costs and self-interest political forces.

So it is perhaps not surprising that monopoly utilities like Central Maine Power have been so slow to embrace renewable energy. Their short-term profits are at stake, so they have no market force incentives to change the current system.

Unless changed, this continuing short-term corporate logic will lead to the most tragic legacy for future generations as climate change results in the upheaval of society.

This why I support L.D. 1646, An Act To Restore Local Ownership and Control of Maine’s Power Delivery Systems. It’s time to focus on the future of Maine and our national interests by deploying renewable energy and long-term system management.

Millard Carr

Waldoboro

Share

< Previous

Next >