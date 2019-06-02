IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:19 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cony Street.
11:07 a.m., an automobile fire was reported on State Street.
11:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windy Street.
2:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
4:45 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:33 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.
6:54 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street Place.
7:48 p.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.
10:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
11:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.
Sunday at 2:06 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Boothby Street.
2:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
3:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 4:25 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
5:01 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Green Street.
6:46 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Abbott Lane.
9:36 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:46 p.m., Danielle Alexandra Meservey, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Capitol Street by police responding to a report of disorderly conduct.
7:49 p.m., Deborah A. Morse, 58, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked on Gage Street by police responding to a report of suspicious activity.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 3:19 p.m., a 60-year-old Pittston woman was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days.
Kennebec Journal June 2 police log
