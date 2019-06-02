IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:19 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cony Street.

11:07 a.m., an automobile fire was reported on State Street.

11:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windy Street.

2:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:45 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:33 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:54 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street Place.

7:48 p.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.

10:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

11:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

Sunday at 2:06 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Boothby Street.

2:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

3:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 4:25 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

5:01 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Green Street.

6:46 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Abbott Lane.

9:36 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Main Street.

 

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:46 p.m., Danielle Alexandra Meservey, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Capitol Street by police responding to a report of disorderly conduct.

7:49 p.m., Deborah A. Morse, 58, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked on Gage Street by police responding to a report of suspicious activity.

 

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 3:19 p.m., a 60-year-old Pittston woman was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days.

 

 

 

