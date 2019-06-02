SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Jan. 14-18, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Brandon J. Baker, 24, of Canaan, failing to obtain driver’s license Nov. 18, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Brian L. Bane, 63, of Pittsfield, place bait to entice deer Oct. 28, 2018, in Ripley; $200 fine.

Ricky O. Boutilier, 47, of Dexter, violation of deer permit Oct. 27, 2018, in Harmony; $300 fine.

Rachael Boyd, 23, of Hartland, operating vehicle without a license Nov. 21, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine.

Gene L. Burgess Jr., 43, of Skowhegan, criminal trespass Nov. 18, 2018, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, $50 restitution.

Alauna Braley, 24, of Skowhegan, assault Nov. 28, 2018, in Skowhegan; $300 fine.

Carlos Carreiro, 58, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Dec. 2, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine.

Richard Caswell, 76, of Skowhegan, failure to register vehicle Nov. 18, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Jason E. Cole, 41, of Skowhegan, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Dec. 1, 2018, in Norridgewock; $150 fine.

Dawn Dannemiller, 43, of Skowhegan, failure to register vehicle Nov. 30, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Tina Day, 49, of Cornville, operating under the influence July 7, 2018, in Madison; $500 fine, 364-day jail sentence, all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release, 150-day license suspension. Failing to make oral or written accident report, same date and town; dismissed. Operating under the influence Jan. 15, 2019, in Norridgewock; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Endangering the welfare of a child Jan. 15, 2019, in Norridgewock; 10-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release and failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, same date and town; dismissed.

Aaron M. Dore, 39, of Athens, failure to register vehicle Nov. 17, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Zachary Elwell, 23, of Skowhegan, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident June 7, 2018, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Matthew M. Emerson, 38, of Putney, Vermont, shooting from motor vehicle Nov. 12, 2018, in Jackman; dismissed.

Joan G. French, 60, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence Nov. 22, 2018, in Skowhegan; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Michael S. Gilbert Jr., 37, of Madison, false registration of deer Nov. 2, 2018, in Canaan; $300 fine. Illegal transportation of animal or bird, same date and town; dismissed.

Daniel Griffeth, 21, of Canaan, supervising junior hunter who violates law Nov. 10, 2018, in Canaan; $100 fine.

Dylan J. Griffeth, 23, of Madison, hunting under the influence Nov. 10, 2018, in Canaan; $400 fine, seven-day jail sentence. Shooting from motor vehicle Nov. 10, 2018, in Canaan; $250 fine. Possession of antlerless deer and shooting firearm, bow and arrow, or crossbow over way, same date and town; dismissed.

Richard W. Hyler, 50, of Norridgewock, false registration of deer Nov. 10, 2018, in Norridgewock; $300 fine. Hunting or possessing antlerless deer, same date and town; dismissed.

Brian I. Jandreau, 57, of Norridgewock, discharging firearm or crossbow near dwelling Nov. 14, 2018, in Norridgewock; $250 fine. Hunting from stand or blind overlooking deer bait Nov. 14, 2018, in Norridgewock; $250 fine.

Shawn A. Kalloch, 45, of Norridgewock, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Nov. 28, 2018, in Fairfield; $100 fine.

Joshua King, 23, of Newport, rule violation Nov. 3, 2018, in Canaan; $300 fine. Hunting from stand or blind overlooking deer bait, same date and town; dismissed.

Aric Libby, 27, of Madison, use of drug paraphernalia Nov. 2, 2018, in Skowhegan; $300 fine.

Carl E. Locke, 31, of Knox, use of drug paraphernalia Nov. 25, 2018, in Fairfield; $300 fine.

Jenson Lopez, 32, of Clinton, operating vehicle without license Nov. 22, 2018, in Hartland; $150 fine.

Stephen David Jeremiah Lyons, 50, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 9, 2018, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Garytt L. McDaniel, 24, of Oakland, failing to make oral or written accident report Nov. 25, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine.

Alfred R. Morrison, 34, of Palmyra, failing to timely register bear, deer, moose, turkey Nov. 8, 2018, in Palmyra; $500 fine. Exceeding bag limit on deer, same date and town; dismissed.

Leon Moulton, 36, of Norridgewock, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 30, 2018, in Norridgewock; $250 fine. Attaching false plates, same date and town; dismissed.

Nicholas Pelletier, 27, of Skowhegan, failure to register vehicle Nov. 21, 2018, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Jason M. Pomeroy, 25, of Skowhegan, operating after habitual offender revocation Dec. 3, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Aaron J. Prescott, 25, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without license Nov. 4, 2018, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Manuel Price, 34, of Oakland, fishing without valid license July 28, 2016, in Fairfield; $100 fine.

Frank R. Quimby, 44, of Canaan, failing to timely register bear, deer, moose, turkey, Oct. 29, 2018, in Palmyra; $500 fine. Exceeding bag limit of deer, same date and town; dismissed.

Donald Reynolds, 80, of St. Albans, use artificial light to illuminate wild animals Oct. 29, 2018, in St. Albans; $200 fine. Place bait to entice deer Oct. 29, 2018, in St. Albans; $200 fine.

Theresa L. Richardson-Kelley, 56, of North Anson, aggravated reckless conduct Oct. 10, 2018, in North Anson; dismissed.

Kristopher G. Rolleston, 36, of Fairfield, failure to register vehicle Nov. 24, 2018, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Ricci A. Ruocco, 50, of Lynn, Massachusetts, placing bait to entice deer Oct. 19, 2018, in Cambridge; $200 fine.

Robert St. Peter, 54, of Fairfield, operating vehicle without license Nov. 24, 2018, in Fairfield; $150 fine.

James E. Shaw, 60, of Madison, wasting a wild bird or wild animal Nov. 10, 2018, in Norridgewock; dismissed.

Scott M. Stanley, 31, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without license May 25, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

William A. Sweet II, 34, of Dixfield, operating under the influence March 30, 2018, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Criminal mischief March 30, 2018, in Skowhegan; 48-hour jail sentence. Operating vehicle without license, same date and town; dismissed.

Hunter True, 19, of Skowhegan, marijuana: under 21 years of age July 2, 2018, in Skowhegan; $350 fine.

Kelly N. Turner, 54, of Skowhegan, shooting animal or bird from public paved way Nov. 22, 2018, in Harmony; $200 fine.

Kevin Varney, 48, of Long Pond Township, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Nov. 13, 2018, in Long Pond Township; $250 fine.

John Vautier, 42, of Harmony, fugitive from justice Jan. 12, 2019, in Madison; dismissed.

Evan Wallace, 19, of Cornville, failing to make oral or written accident report July 22, 2018, in Skowhegan; $500 fine.

Ava E. White, 50, of Corinth, fishing without valid license July 22, 2018, no town listed; $100 fine.

Noah Whitt, 67, of Skowhegan, discharging firearm or crossbow near dwelling Nov. 5, 2018, in Skowhegan; $250 fine. Hunting with firearms/crossbow without hunter orange, same date and town; dismissed.

Richard V. Willette, 67, of Fairfield, shooting from motor vehicle Oct. 30, 2018, in Ripley; dismissed.

Brent Wright, 35, of Skowhegan, allowing dog to be at large Nov. 5, 2018, in Skowhegan; $50 fine.

Jason A. York, 38, of Cornville, assault July 27, 2018, in Skowhegan; $300 fine, 45-day jail sentence.

Mark A. York, 48, of Canaan, placing bait to entice deer Nov. 24, 2018, in Norridgewock; $200 fine.

Scott Young, 60, of Wilton, shooting from motor vehicle Nov. 13, 2018, in Brighton; dismissed.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: