On May 22, President Donald Trump said from a podium with the presidential seal in the Rose Garden, “I don’t do cover-ups.”
What about Karen McDougal and Stephanie Clifford?
In Clifford’s case, Trump is “Individual 1,” the unindicted co-conspirator who directed Michael Cohen to violate our campaign finance laws.
Remember, Cohen is sitting in prison. Trump is in the Oval Office.
Michael Grove
Belgrade
