On May 22, President Donald Trump said from a podium with the presidential seal in the Rose Garden, “I don’t do cover-ups.”

What about Karen McDougal and Stephanie Clifford?

In Clifford’s case, Trump is “Individual 1,” the unindicted co-conspirator who directed Michael Cohen to violate our campaign finance laws.

Remember, Cohen is sitting in prison. Trump is in the Oval Office.

Michael Grove

Belgrade

