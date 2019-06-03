The running of the Black Flies 5K Race, sponsored by the Pour Farm Brewery, will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at 56 Crawfordsburn Lane, Union.
This chip-timed race will be out and back from the Pour Farm Brewery to Vose Library, at 392 Common Road. Walkers are welcome.
Arrive before the 9 a.m. start to receive a number and instructions for the race. There will be beer, food, non-alcoholic drinks and live music at the finish line.
To register, visit runsignup.com, with all proceeds to benefit the Vose Library.
For more information, call the Library at 785-4733 or the Pour Farm Brewery at 785-0028.
