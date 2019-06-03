Authors of “Compassionate Journey, seated from left are Maggie Butler and Martha Rice. Standing from left are Cheryl Gillespie, Dr. Jenny Radsma and Jane Sloven. Photo courtesy of Brown Memorial Library

CLINTON — Author Cheryl Gillespie and one or two of her co-authors will talk about their book “Compassionate Journey” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Brown Memorial Library, 53 Railroad St.

The book was written by five authors, Maggie Butler, Cheryl Gillespie, Jenny Radsma, Martha Rice and Jane Sloven. These writers enter their mothers’ worlds to tell their stories and unearth complex histories filled with love, laughter, trauma, courage, resilience and determination.

Their explorations lead the writers to a more compassionate acceptance of their mothers and themselves. Written with heart and honesty, this anthology includes discussion questions and writing prompts for others wishing to make a similar journey.

For more information, call the library at 426-8686.

