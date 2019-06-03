When the Gardiner City Council meets Wednesday, elected officials plan to hold a public hearing on the proposed city spending plan and hold the first of two votes on it.

At the end of May, the council endorsed a series of changes to the proposed budget that would decrease spending from $6.5 million to $6.05 million on the city’s portion. Those changes include eliminating spending on some items and delaying spending until the next fiscal year on others, such as buying a new street-sweeper and paying the bill for the bridge betterment project, which is connected to the replacement this year and next year of two bridges in Gardiner.

Along with cuts, the council has restored full funding for the city’s contract planner in wake of the resignation of the city’s economic development and planning director and allocated an additional $5,000 to Gardiner Main Street.

With the adoption of the Kennebec County budget and the expected adoption of the School Administrative District 11 budget, city officials anticipate the property tax rate in Gardiner will be $22.20 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. That calculation will be made later this year.

On Wednesday, city elected officials also are expected to consider endorsing the priorities developed by the Sidewalk Committee for improvements to Church Street, Brunswick Avenue and High Holborn Street and consider appointing Bradford Folta to the Wastewater Advisory Committee and Logan McNeill to the Housing Committee.

The council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in the council chamber at 6 Church St.

