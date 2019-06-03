NEWBURGH, N.Y. – Danielle Cardona, of Hartland, graduated in May from Mount Saint Mary College, with a bachelor of arts degree.
Of the 600 graduates, the college awarded 120 master’s degrees and 480 bachelor’s degrees. Nearly 200 students earned degrees in nursing and related fields, and another 138 earned degrees in business.
