FORT KENT —One hundred thirty-four University of Maine at Fort Kent nursing students graduated on May 10 from the nursing program, with 36 of them attending the 35th annual UMFK Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Fox Auditorium on the UMFK campus.

The following Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing students received their nursing pins: Daniel Agborkey, of Worchester, Massachusetts; Constance Anderson, of Caribou; Emmanuella Anyika, of Bangor; Sara Bickford, of Milford; Felisha Bouchard, of Van Buren; Rebecca Brown, of Bowdoin; Jeanne Butler, of Topsfield, Massachusetts; Nicholas Clark, of Easton; Kendra Coffin, of Stockholm; and Benjamin Costello, of Brewer.

Also, Taylor deMontigny, of Frenchville; Jessica Donovan, of Augusta; Celcilia Efuetlacha, of Coppell, Texas; Sara Gilson, of Presque Isle; Jody Goodwin, of China Village; Tiffani Goyette, of St. David; Charlotte Grass, of Bridgewater; Jamie Guerrette, of Milford; Samantha Jackson, of Junction City, Oregon; Krystal Kingsbury, of Presque Isle; Alexandra Lynch, of Brunswick; Melana Marquis, of Madawaska; and Jasmine McDonald, of Brooksville.

Also, Rebecca Michaud, of Fort Kent; Shelley Milliard, of Fort Fairfield; Liane Norsworthy, of Fort Fairfield; Cassidy O’Leary, of Ashland; Victorine Omes, of Haverhill, Massachusetts; Shayla Pointbriand, of Lewiston; Kimoya Samuels, of St. Elizabeth, Jamaica; Keianna Sirois, of Fort Kent; Camryn Smith, of Fort Kent; Hannah Streinz, of Hersey; Danette Tekelenburg, of Sanford; Katelin Voisine, of Fort Kent; and Megan Wardwell, of Fort Kent.

BSN students in absentia were Rachael Baillargeon, of Auburn; Amy Beckett, of Thompson; Duane Belanger, of Fort Kent; Michelle Benner, of South Portland; Alice Berry, of Wayne; Dora Brown, of Bangor; Eliza Burke, of Augusta; Jonathan Buza, of Littleton; Nicholas Cannon, of Dover Foxcroft; Alexandra Cardenas, of Fontana, California; Samantha Carlow, of Easton; Frances Caron, of North Anson; ad Markie Casagrande, of Bridgton.

Also, Brandy Colson, of Thomaston; John Countryman, of Qweensbury, New York; Tara Cunningham, of Planifield, New Hampshire; Jessie Daley, of Sullivan; Stephanie Dame, of Bangor; Trudy Delong, of Millinocket; Caitlyn Durant, of Williamsburg, Township; Courtney Elliot, of Cumming, Georgia;and Amie Fagan, of Hudson.

Also, Mackenzie Farrell, of Dedham, Massachusetts; Sara Felmly, of Yarmouth; Emily Fitzpatrick, of Wallagrass; Andrew Fletcher, of Murrieta, California; Angela Frechette, of Fairfield; Kasey Freston, of Fort Kent; Jihaan Garrett, of Brunswick; and Bobbie-Jo Grant, of Sidney.

Also, Kacey Hammond, of Westfield; Victoria Hanson, of Linneus; Danielle Hitchcock, of Caribou; Elise Hodgetts, of West Cumberland; Caleb Hollatz, of Livermore Falls; Sahlini Jetley, of Huntington Beach, Calif.; Carrie Kennedy, of Windham; Kristen Kingsbury, of Presque Isle; Arianne Kryskow, of Fort Kent; Olga Lambruschini, of Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada; Crystal Landry, of Lincoln; and Tasha Lary, of Harmony.

Also, Stephanie Lavigne, of Trescott Township; Courtney Lavoie, of Frenchville; Danielle Libby, of Norridgewock; Brooke Lilley, of Oakfield; Vanessa Lopez Garcia, of Porterville, Calif.; Sarah Locke, of San Jose, Calif.; Njukam Loveline, of Arlington, Texas; Jessica Lowry, of Mapleton; Lorraine Lugdon, of Dedham; Siobhan Mantell, of York; Elisa Martin, of South Portland; Heather Mathews, of Kennebunk; and Ami Maxwell, of St. John Plantation.

Also, Grace McKellar, of Oxford, Nova Scotia, Canada; Lisa McLellan, of Caribou; Felicia Mensah, of Laurel, Maryland; Kristen Nash, of Caribou; Benedine Ndukwe, of Brooklyn, New York; Aaron Padula, of Gorham; Michael Pakulski, of Norridgewock; JaNeal Peck, of Madison; Jennifer Pierce, of Windham; Kathleen Pike, of Orono; Nicole Pinette, of Eagle Lake; Anita Plog, of Strong; Dahna Plourde, of Caribou; and Dawn Plourde, of Carmel.

Also, Stephanie Pooler, Carmel; Carrie Preble, of Palmyra; Elise Presby, of Auburn; Barbara Quarmyne, of Caribou; Kaylen Randall, of Yarmouth; Nicolas Rivera, of Bangor; Haley Rouuseau, of Brunswick; Courtney Ruest, of Presque Isle; Laurie Shackett, of Perham; Lynn Shaw, of Kenduskeag; Lynne Signore, of Springvale; Brooke Snide, of Kenduskeag; Jamie Spencer, of Clinton; and Kaloua Stanhope, of Perry.

Also, Rebecca Sucy, of Rome; Emily Sweatt, of Westbroo; Jessica Taylor, of Glenburn; Jennifer Tompkins, of Mapleton; Kapricemari Tompkins, of Woodville; Tedd Walther, of Hampden; Mary Watson, of Winterville; Kathryn Webber, of Old Town; Erika Wentworth, of Levant; Karen White, of Albany Township; Kim White, of Presque Isle; Nicole Williams, of Westbrook; and Hope Wilson, of Carrabassett Valley.

In addition to UMFK’s nurse pinning ceremony, 35 UMFK nursing students who were enrolled in the Partners in Nursing Education Program received their nursing pins at a ceremony that was held on May 9 at the Jewett Hall Auditorium on the University of Maine at Augusta campus.

The following nursing students received their nursing pins: Carla Ahearn, of Pittston; Sarah Basham, of South China; Sandra Bizier, of Bangor; Jessica Blake, of Farmingdale; Virginia Campbell, of Whitefield; Chad Ceccarini, of Brunswick, Courtney Cook, of Augusta; Danielle Davis, of Bangor; Becca Day, of Belgrade; Eleanor Delcourt, of South Berwick; Simon Elks, of Rumford; Kylee Emerson, of Addison; and Caitlin Hayward, of Brunswick.

Also, Colleen Herlihy, of Swanville; Lisa Hubert, of Old Orchard Beach; Duncan Kithinji, of Belfast; Ashley (Smart) Martin, of Vienna; Quincie McCluskey, of Hermon; Rebecca Melanson, of Topsham; Elena Nechepurenko, of Lincolnville; Brittany Pelletier, of Limington; Michaela Poor, of Cushing; Megan Reed, of Bucksport; and Storme St. Valle, of Waterville.

Also, Alexa Silakka, of Francestown, N.H.; Jennifer Stinson, of Orono; Dawn Thibeault, of Arrowsic; John Tooley, of Camden; Hue Tran, of Augusta; Mary Watters, of Brownville; Ann Weber, of East Machias; Samantha Wenzel, of Auburn; Markus White, of Orono; and Ryan-Marie Willette, of Waterville.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: