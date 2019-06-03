TURNER – Here is a prime opportunity to own not only an 18-hole championship golf course, but also a popular year-round restaurant with a sports bar and a lounge; a full event-banquet facility; and a pro shop and clubhouse.

Offered for sale by Malone Commercial Brokers, Turner Highlands Golf Course and Country Club is ensconced on 143 +/- acres, on Route 117, in the countryside between Pleasant Pond and the Androscoggin River. Maine is known for its scenic golf courses, and Turner Highlands, with its far views of the surrounding hills, ranks high among them.

The par-71 course (rating, 68.9; slope rating) measures 6,008 yards from the longest tees. The clubhouse/pro shop facility measures 7,000 +/- square feet. The course is enhanced by a 200-yard driving range, and a practice green and sand bunker.

The property also includes a three-unit residential building rental. Onsite parking is ample, with 100+ spaces.

Combined with the popular Fore Seasons Restaurant, the property is ideal for hosting events, from weddings to reunions.

Turner Highlands is a longtime family-owned business. The sellers will be pleased to work with new owners to ensure a smooth transition for all.

For more information or to tour the property, priced at $1,750,000, please contact Karen Rich, Broker (207-210-6637, [email protected]) or Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, Broker (207-210-6638, [email protected]) of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland; and visit www.malonecb.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >