The Winthrop Maine Historical Society will discuss a century of downtown Winthrop businesses and how had downtown Winthrop evolved since the turn of the century during the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber breakfast from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6. The breakfast will be held at the Winthrop Commerce Center’s first floor community room, 149 Main St., Winthrop. The historical society will also present a slide show of businesses from the early 1900s through the present at the breakfast, according to a news release from the historical society.

In the early and mid-1900s, several businesses prospered in Winthrop, including a department store, druggist, grocery, gas station, and car dealers.

“In the early 1900s, Winthrop was a thriving downtown,” said Lynda Pratt, historical society president, according to the release. “It was very busy, particularly in the summer months with the resort people who came from surrounding towns to Winthrop to do their shopping instead of going to Augusta.”

Winthrop also had five different mills, including the Carleton Woolen Mill. “Winthrop was a pretty big deal at that time,” Pratt said, according to the release.

The talk is open to chamber members and the public. The Winthrop Commerce Café serves a light breakfast; the cost is $7 for members and $10 for the public. For more information, contact [email protected] or 377-8020.

The meeting space was donated by Lou Carrier and the Winthrop Commerce Center, and the breakfasts are sponsored by Brian S. Berry & Associates, CPAs. For more information about Winthrop Maine Historical Society, contact [email protected], 931-8501 or find them on Facebook.

