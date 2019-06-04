About 100 activists gathered Tuesday at the State House in Augusta to demonstrate their support for a bill that would authorize a study of greenhouse gas effects that CMP’s New England Clean Energy Connect power line project would produce.

The NECEC power line is projected to carry Hydro-Québec electricity through Franklin and, Somerset county and into Androscoggin County, where it then would connect with transmission lines to Massachusetts.

Related Headlines Bill to require greenhouse gas study of CMP project falters in House

Carrying placards stating their opposition to the power line’s corridor through some of the wildest parts of Maine, the activists sought to impart that message to their representatives and senators.

The bill, LD 640, which would have authorized the study of greenhouse gas emissions and how much the power line would reduce them, failed. An emergency measure, it failed to garner the two-thirds majority needed to pass.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: