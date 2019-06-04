Bringing Back the Giants of the Forest, an art exhibit and fundraiser, will be on view through June 29 at the Rising Tide Co-op located at 323 Main St. in Damariscotta.

The exhibit will feature colorful images of paintings and mixed media compositions inspired by the majestic American Chestnut tree.

An opening reception that includes a hands-on-learning program presented by Evans and a wine tasting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the shop.

The exhibition will combine the efforts of Coreysha Stone, artist and educator, and Eric Evans, Breeding Coordinator for the Maine Chapter of The American Chestnut Foundation.

The focus of the learning presentation will be on the breeding program that is developing blight resistant American Chestnut trees. Historically, the American Chestnut tree was an essential element of ecosystems from Maine to Florida. After the blight (a fungal pathogen) was introduced to North America in the 1900’s this extremely valuable resource was decimated. Since 1983 TACF has been coordinating a 6 generation breeding program to develop regionally adapted, disease-resistant chestnuts and is developing restoration programs throughout the country. Evans will have chestnut seedlings, leaves, flowers, fruits, nuts, and lumber on site. Half of all proceeds from art sales will go to the Maine CHapter of the TACF.

For more information about this art show, call Rising Tide, 563-5556 or visit risingtide.coop.

