Emergency crews responded to a crash on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes between the Scarborough and Saco exits, according to an alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The crash appeared to involve a single car that left the travel lanes and stopped on an embankment.

Turnpike officials warned drivers to expect delays in the area. All travel lanes had been reopened as of 3:43 p.m.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

