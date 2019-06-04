PEORIA, Ill. — Joshua Christopher, of Embden, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Bradley University.
Christopher is majoring in mechanical engineering and is among the 1700 students named to dean’s kist.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
-
Nation & World
California governor won’t free Manson follower Van Houten
-
News
Farmington man found guilty after ramming ex-girlfriend’s SUV
-
Maine Crime
Auburn man sent back to prison for violating terms of manslaughter probation
-
Lifestyle
Mainely Improv Comedy performance set for Madison
-
Editorials
Our View: UMaine System picks a politician for top job