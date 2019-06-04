PEORIA, Ill. — Joshua Christopher, of Embden, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Bradley University.

Christopher is majoring in mechanical engineering and is among the 1700 students named to dean’s kist.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

