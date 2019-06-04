Lewiston/Auburn Community Little Theatre will present “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” at 7:30 p.m. June 7, 8, 13 and 15 and at 2 p.m. June 9 and 16 at 30 Academy St. in Auburn.

The hysterical and touching play celebrates the bonds of womanhood. Jackie McDonald is directing, assisted by Renee Davis and produced by Cody Watson.

The play takes place during an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee estate. Five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. They are Frances (Alexandra Lynch), a painfully sweet but sheltered fundamentalist; Mindy (Kay Warren), the cheerful, wise-cracking lesbian sister of the groom; Georgeanne (Eileen Messina), whose heartbreak over her own failed marriage triggers outrageous behavior; Meredith (Hali Fortin), the bride’s younger sister whose precocious rebelliousness masks a dark secret; and Trisha (Heather Marichal), a jaded beauty whose die-hard cynicism about men is called into question when she meets Tripp (David Moyse), a charming bad-boy usher to whom there is more than meets the eye. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent and touching celebration of the women’s spirit.

“Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” is a play about problems. From personal issues of love, sex and marriage to societal maladies like gender inequality, homophobia and religion. It does contains adult language and themes that may not be suitable for children younger than 16.

Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, or $12 for students.

For tickets or more information, call the box office at 783-0958 or visit laclt.com.

