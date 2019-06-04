PORTLAND — A Lewiston man was sentenced Monday to nearly four years in prison for planning to sell crack cocaine.

A judge in U.S. District Court sentenced Ahmed Mohamed, 24, to 46 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, or crack. Judge George Z. Singal also sentenced Mohamed to two years in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release on a separate 2016 federal conviction for trafficking in crack cocaine, according to court records.

Mohamed pleaded guilty to the two charges in January.

In August 2018, a judge issued a warrant to arrest Mohamed on a petition to revoke his supervised release. A day later, he was arrested in Lewiston where he had a backpack that contained 50 individually filled baggies of crack cocaine that was tested by a lab, according to court records.

“A trained and experienced law enforcement officer would testify that the seized quantity of cocaine base and the manner of packaging is consistent with further distribution and inconsistent with personal use,” according to court records.

The investigation was conducted by the Lewiston Police Department and the Southern Maine Gang Task Force, which is composed of agents and officers from the FBI; the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations; police departments in Portland, South Portland and Lewiston; as well as the York County Sheriff’s Office.

