TURNER — Town Manager Kurt Schaub told the Board of Selectmen Monday night that an overflowing inventory of electronic recyclables was removed Friday from the transfer station by a contractor approved by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Schaub previously told the board that the recycling company responsible for removing the goods closed suddenly, so the town had to get another.

“This was a one-time solution because we had no other options,” he said. “It’s important for us to do our homework when looking into these vendors before picking our next recycler.”

Schaub said the market has changed a lot and he has been urged to be cautious when selecting a new vendor.

Schaub also announced that an application for a $95,000 grant to replace a culvert on Tidswell Road was submitted Monday. The total cost to replace the undersized culvert installed in 1972 is estimated at $180,000.

Turner Rescue Chief Lisa Bennett said the Turner and Buckfield rescue departments will hold their second annual Star of Life Golf Tournament fundraiser Sunday at Turner Highlands Golf Course. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.

In other matters, the Board of Selectmen, responding to complaints about flies in the North Turner area, cited wet weather as the reason for the problem.

Schaub said a representative of an egg farm told him that the wet spring has delayed spreading of chicken manure there.

“The fields are so wet, it’s just been miserable,” Selectman Warren Hood said. “The manure should have all been spread a month ago … It sucks, none of us want to see flies.”

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: