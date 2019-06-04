DOVER, N.H. — Two University of New Hampshire students have been accused of using stolen credit cards to pay for tuition.

Court documents say one student, 20-year-old Chunyang Li, allegedly sought to pay the university over $56,000 for services using credit cards from nine people. Each was charged the same amount, a little over $6,200. Police said the credit card owners were from Texas, California, Virginia, Florida, New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Australia.

The other student, 20-year-old Chenghan Wang, was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor of a fraud attempt. Wang allegedly used a credit card to charge over $6,300 to pay UNH from a person who lived in Maryland.

Both students, who are from China, pleaded not guilty and have been released on $5,000 bond. Their passports were seized.

According to police affidavits, the students said they were contacted by an unknown party via text message offering to pay the tuition at a discounted rate. They forwarded money to the person, but then later received notice from UNH that the tuition wasn’t paid.

Li told police in his affidavit that he didn’t know his tuition and a traffic fine was being paid for with stolen credit card numbers.

